Finding a New Path: The Development of Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2

Summary:

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 has had a tumultuous development journey. The game, a sequel to a cult-classic vampire RPG, originally began development in 2016 under developer Hardsuit Labs and writer Brian Mitsoda. However, after facing multiple delays and creative differences, Paradox Interactive, the IP owner and game publisher, fired Mitsoda and changed developers. The Chinese Room, known for narrative-driven games, was chosen to take over the project.

Paradox’s Vision for Bloodlines 2:

Paradox’s vision for Bloodlines 2 is to deliver a true vampire experience and faithfully represent Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition. The company sought a studio that shared this vision and felt that The Chinese Room, with its narrative background and ambitions in action RPGs, was the right fit.

Changes in Development:

When The Chinese Room took over, some aspects of the game were carried over from Hardsuit Labs’ work, including the setting of Seattle and certain art elements. However, there were also changes. The protagonist is now an elder vampire new to Seattle, rather than a newly formed Thinblood vampire. The game shifted to Unreal Engine 5, and players will need to maintain the Masquerade to avoid narrative consequences.

The Future of Bloodlines 2:

While the game has undergone changes, it is still a vampire RPG with bloody combat and a focus on player-centric storytelling. Paradox’s decision to remove Hardsuit Labs and utilize some of their work has caused intrigue, but it remains to be seen if The Chinese Room is the right studio for the project. Bloodlines 2 is expected to release soon, allowing players to immerse themselves in its vampiric fantasy and experience the world of Seattle through the eyes of a vampire.

Sources:

