Twitch Introduces New Safety Feature Allowing Streamers to Hide Streams from Banned Users

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Twitch is introducing a new safety feature that gives more control to streamers over who can view their broadcasts. Streamers have long had the ability to block users from their chats, but now they will be able to completely hide their streams from those who have been banned.

This highly requested feature is seen as a game-changer for streamers who have been dealing with harassment, as it makes their broadcasts virtually invisible to unwanted viewers. The feature will be rolling out in September and will work instantly, allowing streamers to block users from watching their broadcasts immediately.

In addition to this new feature, Twitch is also considering the possibility of implementing IP bans for viewers. While Senior Product Manager Trevor Fisher noted that IP bans are complicated, he acknowledged that being able to prevent banned individuals from accessing streams on the account they were banned on was a highly requested feature. Twitch is actively listening to feedback and exploring ways to provide streamers with even more powerful tools.

The ban currently does not apply to VODs or clips, but this may change in the future. Streamers will also have the option to disable the ability for banned users to view their streams.

Twitch has expressed openness to expanding on these functionalities, including potentially allowing streamers to block logged-out users as well. The company is committed to improving safety and ensuring a positive streaming experience for all users.

The introduction of this new feature will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the streaming community. It will be interesting to see how streamers utilize this feature once it becomes available next month. Stay tuned to Dexerto for the latest news and updates on this developing story.

