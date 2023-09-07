Trek Introduces Upgraded Slash Long-Travel Enduro Bike

Trek has unveiled the latest version of its Slash long-travel bike, which features several upgrades to enhance its performance on wild trails. The new Slash is equipped with increased rear-wheel travel, mixed wheel sizes, and a new high-pivot and chain idler suspension design. This update aims to provide riders with more capability and allow them to push their limits on the most challenging terrains.

The 2024 Slash is available in seven different models, including two aluminum bikes and five carbon-framed options. Additionally, Trek is offering aluminum and carbon framesets for riders who prefer to build their own bikes. The prices range from £4,250 to £11,750, depending on the model and specifications.

One of the key features of the upgraded Slash is its high-pivot suspension layout. This design allows the bike to better absorb bumps and provides a rearward axle path, allowing the back wheel to move along the bump force path. With 170mm of rear-wheel travel, the Slash is optimized for downhill performance. The rear-centre growth is approximately 18mm rearward at 135mm travel, ensuring that the bike maintains momentum even on rough trails.

Another notable feature is the chain idler, which reduces pedal kickback by eliminating chain growth during suspension compression. The idler’s position has been carefully calculated to maintain pedal efficiency while fine-tuning the anti-squat. According to Trek, the anti-squat remains above 100 percent throughout the bike’s entire travel.

With these upgrades, Trek aims to provide enduro racers, bike-park enthusiasts, and riders looking to push their limits with a bike that can handle the most demanding trails. The new Slash promises increased capability and performance, allowing riders to tackle any challenge with confidence.

