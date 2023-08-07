CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Tekken 8 Introduces New Fighter Azucena

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
An all-new character called Azucena will be joining Tekken 8, according to an announcement made at Evo 2023. Azucena, also known as the “Coffee Queen,” hails from the Ortiz family and has entered The King of Iron Fist Tournament to promote their coffee plantation.

Azucena’s fighting style is based on Mixed Martial Arts, but with a unique twist – she has the ability to switch to the Liberador stance, where she dodges attacks by instinct rather than blocking.

In addition to Azucena, it has been revealed that UN secret intelligence agent Raven will also be making a return in Tekken 8. Raven previously appeared in Tekken 5 and Tekken 6, but disappeared after the latter game. In Tekken 8, he will come back even stronger, combining ninjutsu with powerful strikes and utilizing the “Soul Field” stance to create clones and teleport.

Both Azucena and Raven were leaked ahead of the esports tournament, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect in the upcoming game.

While Tekken 8 does not have an official release date yet, a closed network test (CNT) has recently been held. As a result, the game’s roster has partially leaked, prompting Bandai Namco to request that players refrain from playing the cracked beta version.

Fans of the Tekken series will have to wait anxiously for more news and updates on the highly anticipated Tekken 8.

