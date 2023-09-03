Rumors Suggest Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be a Launch Title for Nintendo Switch 2

Rumors regarding Nintendo’s upcoming successor to the popular Nintendo Switch console continue to circulate, and the latest leaks suggest that the console, unofficially referred to as the Nintendo Switch 2, could feature Final Fantasy 7 Remake as a launch title. According to a Reddit post from a reliable leaker, the game ran smoothly on Switch 2 developer kits provided to Square Enix, with the new hardware allegedly being as powerful as the PlayStation 5 or at least featuring upgraded specifications to allow the game to look and run like a PS5 title.

While it is worth noting that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was originally released for the PS4 in 2020, the quick and easy porting process to the Switch 2 dev kit suggests that it could potentially be a launch title for the console. However, the leaker was unsure whether this would actually happen.

In addition to these speculations, the Reddit post also supported previous rumors of a camera function being included in the Switch 2. Given Nintendo’s history with camera technology on previous consoles, this seems like a plausible addition. Another rumor that was confirmed by the leaker is that the Switch 2 will offer backwards compatibility, allowing players to retain access to their existing Switch library.

While Nintendo has yet to officially confirm the development of a Nintendo Switch successor, there have been hints that select members of the press were given a sneak peek at the next-generation hardware during the Gamescom 2023 tradeshow. This suggests that an official announcement from Nintendo could be on the horizon, especially considering the console has been rumored for a 2024 release.

In conclusion, rumors surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 continue to generate excitement and speculation. While it remains to be seen whether these rumors will materialize, fans eagerly anticipate finding out more about the potential launch title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as the new features and capabilities of the Switch 2.

