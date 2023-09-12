Can Starfield Reach 60FPS on Xbox Series X? Digital Foundry Tests Give Hope!

The tech experts at Digital Foundry have conducted tests to determine whether Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, could run at 60 frames per second (FPS) on the Xbox Series X. While the answer isn’t straightforward, the results provide hope for players.

Digital Foundry used the AMD 4800S Desktop Kit, which closely matches the Xbox Series X’s GPU, to run Starfield at the settings comparable to the Xbox Series X version. They then lowered the resolution to 1440p, matching the Xbox Series S version, and thoroughly explored the game to evaluate the frame rate.

The team found that most of the time, the game ran beyond 40 FPS. This suggests that a 40 FPS mode with different GPU settings or tweaks to the dynamic resolution scaling could be a feasible option. Another possibility is a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) mode, which would unlock the frame rate for players with VRR-supported displays.

However, achieving a consistent 60 FPS throughout the entire game seems unlikely for Starfield. Digital Foundry concludes that a dedicated 60 FPS performance mode is a significant challenge. Nevertheless, there is always a chance that Bethesda could surprise players with optimizations in the future.

Definitions:

– FPS: Frames per second, a measure of the refresh rate or frame rate of a game or video. It indicates how many individual frames are displayed per second.

– GPU: Graphics Processing Unit, a specialized electronic circuit that manipulates and renders images, videos, and animations.

– VRR: Variable Refresh Rate, a display technology that allows the refresh rate of the screen to adapt dynamically to the frame rate of the content being displayed.

Source: Digital Foundry, “Can Starfield run at 60fps on Xbox Series X?”, Pure Xbox.