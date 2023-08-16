Google Pixel Watch Sport Band: A Closer Look and Possible Release Date

Last month, an advertisement for the Google Pixel Watch showcased a new sporty band for the smartwatch. The band was spotted on the wrist of Megan Rapinoe, a member of the USA’s 2023 Women’s World Cup team. According to Google, the band was said to be available for purchase in the fall of 2023, which suggests a release date in late September.

No further details have been provided by Google regarding the release date of the sport band. However, it appears that the release is imminent as Google has started sending units of the coral-colored sporty Pixel Watch band to influencers. These influencers are part of Google’s “TeamPixel” influencer program.

The new sport band features a clasp design that is similar to the existing Active band but with slight differences. The peg used to secure the band now has a circular shape, matching the additional circular holes on the band. Like the existing design, the excess band tucks into the inside of the band when worn, eliminating the need for extra material to hold it in place.

Google has informed these influencers that the band was sent out to celebrate the ongoing Women’s World Cup. However, it is perplexing that the band has not been made available for purchase to the general public. Google has not provided any information to its TeamPixel members regarding the potential release date of the band.

Once released, this sport band will be the second additional band option for the Pixel Watch since its launch last fall. The smartwatch initially debuted with Active, Stretch, Woven, and two types of leather bands. Recently, the Metal Links band was also introduced.

As for more updates on the Google Pixel Watch, stay tuned for further information in the near future.