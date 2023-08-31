Shimano Launches New 12-Speed 105 Groupset for Road Bikes

Shimano has introduced two new groupsets, the 105 mechanical for road bikes and the GRX for gravel cycling. While this article focuses on the 105 groupset, the new GRX launch will be covered separately. The main change in the new 105 groupset is the switch from 11 speed to 12 speed, and it is now only available with disc brakes, marking another shift away from rim brakes.

The 105 groupset has traditionally occupied the third position in Shimano’s road groupset lineup, providing a balance between performance and affordability. However, with the introduction of electronic-only groupsets like Dura-Ace and Ultegra, 105 was also expected to go in that direction. Last year, Shimano released a 12-speed, electronic Di2 version of the 105 groupset, removing the mechanical versions from the range.

In contrast to expectations, Shimano has now released a 12-speed mechanical version of the 105 groupset. The new groupset shares many similarities with the Di2 version, including chainset and cassette options. It also features the same brake calipers with increased pad rotor clearance and the same brake rotors.

The notable differences in the mechanical version are found in the shifters and derailleurs, although they are familiar components from Shimano’s playbook. One significant change is a refined lever shape that reduces reach for riders with smaller hands. The front derailleur is braze-on, while the rear derailleur uses a direct-mount hanger for improved stiffness and precise shifting.

The pricing for individual components of the new 12-speed Shimano 105 groupset is outlined in the table. A complete groupset is expected to be priced around £750 / €1150 / $1150.

With the release of the mechanical 12-speed 105 groupset, Shimano offers an affordable yet high-performing option for road cyclists who prefer mechanical shifting and braking systems.

Sources: Shimano