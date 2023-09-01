Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Coming to the NES

The popular 90s Nickelodeon TV series, Rugrats, is getting a new game called Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland. This classic mascot platformer is set to be released on various platforms, including the NES, next year.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland features retro 8-bit graphics that pay homage to the NES era. However, the game will also provide an option for players to enjoy HD graphics, giving it a modern, hand-drawn look.

In terms of gameplay, the game will offer both single-player and two-player co-op modes. Fans of the TV series will be delighted to find familiar characters making cameos in the game, such as Angelica, Cynthia, and Spike.

The game was unveiled at the MIX Showcase, and it was confirmed that Limited Run Games will be publishing physical editions of the game. Furthermore, it was announced that the NES version of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will be available alongside versions for PC and other consoles.

Players will take on the roles of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil as they embark on high-speed chases, use clever disguises as a baby-stack trench coat, and even channel their inner giant monster as Reptar, destroying buildings on TV. The game’s nostalgic appeal is sure to bring back cherished memories for fans of the Rugrats series.

Despite Nintendo officially ending support for the NES in 2007, there is still an active and dedicated community of developers creating new NES games. This has allowed for the continued existence of new titles like Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland.

