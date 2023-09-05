Implications of “Must-Carry” Laws on Social Media and Brand Sentiment

The debate around “must-carry” laws is gaining traction in the United States, as policymakers consider requiring digital intermediaries to publish all legal third-party content, including hate speech. Florida and Texas have already passed laws prohibiting social media websites from removing certain kinds of content, sparking discussions about implementing similar policies across social media sites and apps.

Social media platforms currently have rules in place that prohibit hate speech as a violation of community standards. However, if “must-carry” policies are enacted, the prevalence of hate speech on these platforms may increase. A recent study by the CCIA Research Center analyzed the impact of hate speech on social media users’ opinions of the platforms and the brands that advertise on them.

The study conducted two survey experiments in which respondents were shown simulated negative, positive, and neutral posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. These posts were accompanied by advertisements from different brands, creating an authentic social media browsing experience. The research revealed that hate speech on social media leads to a decline in consumer sentiment towards the platform.

Furthermore, hate speech posts also have negative implications for the brands that advertise on social media platforms. The survey respondents expressed a decreased opinion of the advertisers and were less likely to engage with the advertised brands if a hate speech post appeared alongside the advertisement. This shift in sentiment from favorable to neutral indicates that hate speech can significantly impact brand perception and consumer engagement.

These findings challenge the misconception that all engagement is beneficial for social media platforms. In reality, hate speech has a detrimental effect on digital intermediaries, decreasing consumer sentiment and potentially reducing the value of advertisements on these platforms. Therefore, it is crucial for social media sites to actively moderate and remove unsafe and harmful content, including hate speech.

Implementing “must-carry” laws similar to those in Florida and Texas would have significant economic consequences for social media services, their advertisers, and the digital economy as a whole. These laws would force platforms to host hate speech, harming their business and exposing a large number of users to harmful content.

While further research is needed to understand the impact of hate speech on brand perceptions across different social media platforms, policymakers should refrain from enacting “must-carry” laws. These laws would not only damage consumer sentiment towards digital intermediaries but also jeopardize the brands that advertise on these platforms, ultimately undermining the digital advertising economy.

Sources: CCIA Research Center, Morning Consult, NERA Economic Consulting