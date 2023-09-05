CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

New Research Finds Elevated Levels of Lithium in Australian Soils

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 5, 2023
A recent study conducted by the University of Sydney has identified elevated levels of lithium in Australian soils, particularly in Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria. The research, which utilized digital soil mapping techniques, aimed to determine the concentration and distribution of lithium across the country.

The findings of the study have significant implications for the lithium industry in Australia. While Western Australia has been the primary focus of lithium exploration, the research suggests that potential lithium sources extend beyond this region. The map developed by the researchers not only aligns with existing lithium mines but also highlights areas that could be future sources of lithium.

The study considered various environmental factors, such as climate, geology, and vegetation, which influence the distribution of lithium in soils. The highest lithium concentrations were observed near the Mount Marion deposit in Western Australia. However, the research suggests that central western Queensland, southern New South Wales, and parts of Victoria also exhibit high predicted lithium densities.

The research, published in the journal Earth System Science Data, provides a comprehensive overview of lithium distribution across Australia. The study was conducted in collaboration with Geoscience Australia, a federal government agency.

Further exploration and evaluation of lithium deposits in these identified regions could contribute to the growth of Australia’s lithium industry, which is currently experiencing increased demand as a result of the rising popularity of battery technologies and electric vehicles.

