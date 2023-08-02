Sony Introduces PlayStation 5 System Software Beta with Dolby Atmos Support and More

Sony has announced the rollout of a new PlayStation 5 system software beta. The update brings highly requested features, including Dolby Atmos audio format support, increased SSD capacity, and accessibility enhancements.

Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio format that has been in high demand by audiophiles since the launch of the PS5. While the console’s own 3D Tempest audio technology is impressive, players have expressed their desire for Dolby Atmos support. With the latest system software beta, Sony has finally introduced this feature.

PlayStation Blog explains that owners of compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices like soundbars, TVs, or home theater systems can now enjoy the 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech. This technology renders audio specifically for Dolby Atmos devices, including overhead channels, enhancing the immersive experience in PS5 games.

In addition to Dolby Atmos support, the system software beta also allows for the use of M.2 SSDs with a maximum capacity of 8TB. This doubles the previous limit of 4TB, but users are still required to use an SSD with a heatsink for proper functionality.

The accessibility features in this update include second controller assistance and system UI haptic feedback. Users can now use a second DualSense controller as an “assist controller,” allowing for seamless integration and simultaneous use of two different controllers. The system UI haptic feedback enables the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback while navigating the PS5’s menus and UI, providing physical responses to enhance the overall experience.

Other notable features of the system update include improved party UI, share screen preview, and a Game Hub tournaments tile. For more details, visit the full PlayStation Blog post.

To participate in the PS5 system software beta, PlayStation users must receive an invitation from the company. Invites for the beta are being sent out today.

