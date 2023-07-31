Sony Announces PS5 Software Beta Update with New Features

Sony has revealed an upcoming software beta update for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) that introduces several fresh features. One of the highlights is the addition of Dolby Atmos support, allowing users to experience the PS5’s 3D Audio, powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech, on any compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI device, such as home theaters or soundbars.

In terms of storage, the beta update also increases the limit for M.2 SSD storage from 4GB to 8GB. This enhancement provides PS5 owners with additional storage space to accommodate their growing collection of games.

Moreover, the beta introduces two significant accessibility features. Players now have the option to connect a second controller for assistance during gameplay. This feature can be used with a DuelSense Edge or classic controller, excluding motion sensor and haptic feedback, or a third-party controller supported by the PS5. However, the DuelSense Edge cannot be utilized as the second controller.

Another accessibility enhancement is the ability to enable haptic feedback effects while gaming with the DualSense controllers or the upcoming PS VR2 Sense controller. This feature aims to enhance the immersive gaming experience.

Sony is also revamping the multiplayer experience by adding a “join” button next to a friend’s name who is playing a game that users can join. Additionally, users can now invite others to their parties without needing to add them to an existing group or form a new one. Furthermore, it is now possible to send an invite to an entire group rather than sending individual invitations.

The beta update is currently available to select PS5 users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan, and France. These features are expected to become widely available in the coming months, following the timeline of previous updates. Those interested in participating in the PS5 beta testing program can sign up on the official PlayStation website.