Sony Announces New PS5 Software Update with Exciting Features

Sony has revealed an upcoming PS5 software beta update that brings several exciting features to the console. The update includes support for Dolby Atmos, enhanced accessibility options, and expanded M.2 SSD storage.

With the addition of Dolby Atmos support, PS5 users can now enjoy the immersive 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech on any Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI device, such as a home theater system or soundbar. This feature further enhances the gaming experience by delivering realistic and immersive sound.

In terms of storage, the beta doubles the M.2 SSD limits from 4GB to 8GB. This means that PS5 owners will have more space to store their games, apps, and media, providing greater convenience and flexibility.

The beta also introduces two significant accessibility features. Firstly, users will have the ability to add a second controller for assistance during gameplay. This feature is particularly useful when using a DuelSense Edge or classic controller, as it allows players to disable certain features like motion sensors and haptic feedback. It is also compatible with third-party controllers supported by the PS5, although the DuelSense Edge cannot be used as a second controller.

Another accessibility enhancement is the option to enable haptic feedback effects while gaming with either of the DualSense controllers or the PS VR2 Sense controller. This feature aims to provide a more immersive and tactile experience for players.

Sony is also focused on improving how players interact with others. The update adds a “join” button next to a friend’s name if they are playing a game that allows joining. Additionally, users can now invite people to their parties without requiring them to be part of an existing group, eliminating the need to form a new one. It also allows sending party invitations to an entire group rather than individually.

The beta version of the update is currently available to select PS5 users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan, and France. These new features are expected to be widely available in the next few months, following the pattern of previous updates. Interested users can sign up to become PS5 beta testers on the official PlayStation website.