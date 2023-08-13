Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC News Revealed at Pokémon 2023 World Championships

The Pokémon Company has announced some exciting news for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the closing ceremony of the 2023 World Championships. The focus is on the Second DLC for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Along with the return of past-generation starters, there are some new features to look forward to.

One of the new moves revealed is Psychic Noise, which prevents the target from healing. Another move, Upper Hand, strikes before a target’s priority move. Raging Bolt is a powerful Electric/Dragon-type move with the Thundercalp, a priority move. Iron Crown is a Steel/Psychic-type move that includes Tachyon Cutter, hitting twice in a row. Additionally, a new element called Terastallisation, featuring all 18 types, has been teased.

The latest trailer showcases new Pokémon, new moves, a new Tera Type, and the return of familiar friends. The Pokémon Company has also hinted at more news about the upcoming DLC, ‘The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,’ to be shared later this month.

In addition, a slide focused on Pokémon HOME revealed the appearance of Shaymin.

The Pokémon 2023 World Championships will provide further updates on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well as the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The event’s closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, 13th August.

Last year, The Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara shared a competitive play video for Scarlet and Violet, along with the announcement of the Dragon/Normal-type Pokémon, Cyclizar.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming DLC and share your thoughts on what else you would like to see announced for Scarlet and Violet.