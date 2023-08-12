CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Pixel 8 Leaks: New Features and Color Revealed

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 12, 2023
Google is set to release the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in approximately two months, and details about these upcoming smartphones have been leaking throughout the year. One of the leaked features is the flat display on the Pixel 8 Pro, which has been confirmed by a second source. Additionally, a significant camera upgrade is expected for both models.

Recently, a professional promo video for the Pixel 8 Pro was shared on Twitter. The video reveals two new features. The first feature is called Audio Magic Eraser, which is similar to Google’s Magic Eraser for photos. This new feature allows users to remove unwanted audio from content created with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The sample video demonstrates removing background noise from a video of a woman skateboarding. There is also an option to remove people’s voices, labeled as “People,” and there appears to be a third option labeled “Music.”

Another reveal from the promo video is a new color option for the Pixel 8 Pro – a light blue color. This color is reminiscent of the “Sea” color currently available on the Pixel 7a. It is anticipated that this light blue color will be one of the “fun” color choices offered for the Pixel 8 Pro, alongside the standard white and black options. In previous models, such as the Pixel 7 Pro, a similar color was named “Hazel.”

As we continue to approach the official launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, more leaks and details are expected to surface. Stay tuned for further updates on these highly anticipated smartphones from Google.

