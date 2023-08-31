American Greetings has launched a new digital greetings line called Pics & Wishes™, which allows users to create and send highly personalized holiday greetings easily and affordably. The line incorporates personal messages, photos, and “Year in Review” newsletters, which were revealed to be Americans’ favorite elements in a recent poll conducted by American Greetings.

With the Pics & Wishes™ mobile app, users of all ages and skill levels can utilize the easy-to-use card-builder technology to create their greetings. They can choose from a variety of pre-designed templates, upload up to 20 photos and/or a video directly from their device, and add thoughtful messages. The greetings can be sent instantly via email, text, social media, or preferred messaging apps.

The Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings, Rob Matousek, highlights the importance of connecting with loved ones and reflecting on the year during the holiday season. Pics & Wishes™ provides an affordable and sustainable solution for sharing the joy of the season with friends and family. It caters to various seasonal holidays and occasions, including Graduation, New Baby, and Engagement/Wedding.

By becoming a member of American Greetings.com, users can enjoy unlimited sends for Pics & Wishes™, as well as access to other American Greetings ecards such as Creatacard™ and SmashUps™. Members can also pre-schedule virtual greeting cards up to one year in advance when sending by email. Membership options include $6.99 per month, $29.99 per year, or $39.99 for two years.

Pics & Wishes™ is available to download on the American Greetings website. American Greetings is a global leader in the Celebrations marketplace, offering products both online and in-store.

Sources:

– American Greetings. [PR Newswire](https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pics–wishes-digital-line-from-american-greetings-makes-sending-highly-personalized-holiday-greetings-easy-and-affordable-301915246.html)