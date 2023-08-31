Create Heartfelt Holiday Greetings with Pics & Wishes™

The holiday season is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and spread joy. According to research conducted by American Greetings, receiving holiday greetings brings joy to nearly 90% of Americans. To make it even easier for people of all ages to create and send heartfelt holiday greetings, American Greetings has launched Pics & Wishes™.

Pics & Wishes™ is a line of multi-media greetings available through the American Greetings iOS mobile app. It was specifically designed to be personalized, affordable, and easy to use. Users can choose from a variety of pre-designed templates and then upload up to 20 photos or a video directly from their mobile devices. There’s no need to transfer files to a PC. After customizing the card with a thoughtful message, users can send it instantly via email, text, social media, or their preferred messaging app.

The digital greetings from Pics & Wishes™ incorporate elements that Americans love, including personal messages, photos, and “Year in Review” newsletters. It’s the perfect solution for creating meaningful and memorable holiday greetings.

Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings, explains, “Holidays are a time for connecting with loved ones and reflecting on the year, and Pics & Wishes™ combines all the favorite features of a greeting card into an easy, affordable, and sustainable solution so that you can share the joy of the season with all of your friends and family.”

Pics & Wishes™ isn’t just limited to holiday greetings. It’s also ideal for recognizing other seasonal holidays and occasions such as graduation, new babies, and engagements or weddings. By becoming a member of American Greetings.com, users can send an unlimited number of Pics & Wishes™ for a value-based membership fee. Members also gain access to other American Greetings ecards like Creatacard™ and SmashUps™.

Create heartfelt and personalized greetings with Pics & Wishes™ to share the joy of the holiday season with your loved ones.

Sources: American Greetings