Create Heartfelt Holiday Greetings with Pics & Wishes™

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
The holiday season is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and spread joy. According to research conducted by American Greetings, receiving holiday greetings brings joy to nearly 90% of Americans. To make it even easier for people of all ages to create and send heartfelt holiday greetings, American Greetings has launched Pics & Wishes™.

Pics & Wishes™ is a line of multi-media greetings available through the American Greetings iOS mobile app. It was specifically designed to be personalized, affordable, and easy to use. Users can choose from a variety of pre-designed templates and then upload up to 20 photos or a video directly from their mobile devices. There’s no need to transfer files to a PC. After customizing the card with a thoughtful message, users can send it instantly via email, text, social media, or their preferred messaging app.

The digital greetings from Pics & Wishes™ incorporate elements that Americans love, including personal messages, photos, and “Year in Review” newsletters. It’s the perfect solution for creating meaningful and memorable holiday greetings.

Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings, explains, “Holidays are a time for connecting with loved ones and reflecting on the year, and Pics & Wishes™ combines all the favorite features of a greeting card into an easy, affordable, and sustainable solution so that you can share the joy of the season with all of your friends and family.”

Pics & Wishes™ isn’t just limited to holiday greetings. It’s also ideal for recognizing other seasonal holidays and occasions such as graduation, new babies, and engagements or weddings. By becoming a member of American Greetings.com, users can send an unlimited number of Pics & Wishes™ for a value-based membership fee. Members also gain access to other American Greetings ecards like Creatacard™ and SmashUps™.

Create heartfelt and personalized greetings with Pics & Wishes™ to share the joy of the holiday season with your loved ones.

Sources: American Greetings

