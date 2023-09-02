Huawei’s New Smartphone Raises Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s recent visit to China coincided with the launch of Huawei’s new smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. The phone’s advanced chip, designed and manufactured in China, has raised concerns in Washington about the efficacy of U.S. sanctions in preventing China from making technological advancements. Despite export controls imposed by both the Trump and Biden administrations, Huawei’s smartphone release demonstrates China’s ability to design and produce high-quality products without relying on U.S. technology.

The timing of the phone announcement, while Raimondo was in Beijing, was seen as a show of defiance and a declaration of the failure of the U.S.’s trade war with China. The phone’s release represents a blow to Huawei’s former technology suppliers, mostly U.S. companies, who have been impacted by the sanctions. However, the geopolitical significance of Huawei’s new phone is that it showcases China’s ability to produce a product that is capable, even without cutting-edge Western technology.

As of now, it is unclear how powerful the new chip design is, as Huawei provided little information about the phone’s specifications. Some reports suggest the Mate 60 Pro has a 5G chip and its performance is comparable to top-of-the-line 5G phones. The chip is believed to be made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., using advanced technology on par with the process used for Apple’s 2018 iPhones.

U.S. sanctions were intended to slow China’s progress in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and big data by cutting off its access to advanced semiconductors. However, the release of Huawei’s domestically produced seven-nanometer chip suggests that China’s chipmaking capabilities are still competitive.

Industry experts caution that it’s too early to determine the extent of China’s chipmaking abilities. However, this development will likely intensify the debate in Washington on whether to further tighten restrictions on Huawei and other Chinese companies. There are differing opinions on how the U.S. government should react, with some advocating for stricter export controls, while others argue for maintaining market share and preventing China from bypassing U.S. technology in its supply chains.

The launch of Huawei’s new smartphone has sparked discussions on the future of U.S.-China trade relations. It remains to be seen how Washington will respond to this latest development in China’s technological advancement.

