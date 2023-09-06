CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

New OnePlus 12 Renders Reveal Updated Camera Design

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
A new set of renders for the OnePlus 12 has been shared by leakster OnLeaks, showcasing a different camera island design compared to previous renders. The CAD-based renders show that the OnePlus 12 will come with a centered punch-hole display and a circular camera island on the rear housing three cameras. However, the new renders now display four circles inside the camera island, indicating a change in the camera setup. The Hasselblad logo has also been moved from its previous position between the camera rows to the left side of the cameras.

According to OnLeaks, these new renders are based on pictures of the OnePlus 12 pre-production unit. OnePlus has not officially disclosed any details about the smartphone’s features or release date. However, rumors suggest that the OnePlus 12 will first launch in China in December, followed by a global debut in January 2024.

Speculations indicate that the OnePlus 12 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, up to 24GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It is also anticipated to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. The device will boast a 6.7″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint scanner and a punch hole housing a 32MP selfie shooter. On the rear, the smartphone will feature a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom.

Powering the OnePlus 12 will be a substantial 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Sources:
– OnLeaks via 91Mobiles

