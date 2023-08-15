Wilds of Eldraine: A Fairytale-Inspired Set from Magic: The Gathering

Wilds of Eldraine is the newest set from Magic: The Gathering, combining a storybook feel with fantasy villainy. The set takes familiar fairytale tropes and subverts expectations. It ventures beyond the original scope of the Eldraine mythos, exploring a wild and enchanted landscape filled with giants, witches, fae, and even living gingerbread men.

This set marks the beginning of a multi-year story arc, similar to the Phyrexian invasion. The aftermath of the Phyrexia arc is felt in Wilds of Eldraine, as the multiverse is both healing and hurting. Eldraine is the first plane to be explored after the battle.

The story revolves around a sleeping curse caused by the Phyrexian invasion. The curse has grown beyond the control of its original crafter, causing twins Will and Rowan to become Legendary Creatures who are no longer Planeswalkers. They are attempting to reunite Eldraine through diplomacy or force, having lost their “spark.” The Eldraine story is divided into five chapters.

The set brings back the Adventure cards mechanic, allowing players to cast a card both as an instant or sorcery and as a creature or permanent. Some Adventure cards now have off-color adventures, meaning the adventure is a different color than the card itself.

New mechanics introduced in Wilds of Eldraine include Roles, which are aura tokens that enchant other creatures and give them new abilities. Bargain is a twist on the Kicker mechanic, where players sacrifice one of their permanent cards to gain extra benefits instead of paying extra mana. Celebration is another new mechanic that gives bonuses when multiple permanents enter the battlefield.

Each of the 10 two-color pairs is associated with a classic fairy tale story and features legendary creatures that embody that theme. The set also includes special art for Enchanting Tales cards, full art lands, and borderless anime versions of artwork.

The prerelease events for Wilds of Eldraine will take place on September 1 at local game stores, followed by a global tabletop launch on September 8.