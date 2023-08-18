CityLife

Sega Reveals Second Trailer for Yakuza Game: The Man Who Erased His Name

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
Sega has released the second trailer for its upcoming Yakuza game, titled “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name”. This new installment takes place between Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and features longtime series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu taking on the role of a gangster super spy.

In the game, Kiryu assumes the identity of a secret agent named Joryu after faking his death in order to protect his adopted children. However, his new identity is not kept a secret for long, as he becomes involved with a rival yakuza family that threatens his children at the Sunflower Orphanage.

Unlike the turn-based action of Yakuza 7, “The Man Who Erased His Name” will focus on action-based combat, with Kiryu having two fighting styles: Yakuza style and Agent style. Yakuza style will allow him to use his typical street brawler fighting moves, while Agent style introduces new super-spy gadgets like rocket boots, explosive cigarettes, and Spider-Man-esque wires.

The game’s trailer also showcases various mini-games that will be included, such as playable retro Sega titles like Sonic the Fighters, karaoke songs, and revamped cabaret club side-quests. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to go on dates themselves in a semi-live-action format. They can also customize Kiryu’s outfits, including wearing a fedora and shades for the first time in the series.

The trailer also reveals that “The Man Who Erased His Name” will include a playable demo of the next installment in the Yakuza series, titled “Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth”. This game will have Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga as dual protagonists.

“Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name” is set to release on November 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms.

