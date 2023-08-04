New LEGO Harry Potter Game Rumored to be Revealed at Gamescom

Reports circulating the internet suggest that a new LEGO Harry Potter game is in the works, and it may be officially announced at the upcoming Gamescom event in Germany. According to sources, a teaser was briefly posted on Warner Bros’ South African Instagram account before being taken down. The teaser featured a LEGO figurine of Harry Potter and the date “8.25.23,” which coincides with Gamescom.

If the rumors are true, the new LEGO Harry Potter game will follow a similar style to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, offering players more freedom to explore the Harry Potter universe and experience the seven years of Harry’s adventure at Hogwarts. It is important to note that this game will have different gameplay from the previous LEGO Harry Potter titles such as Years 1-4 and Years 5-7.

The official announcement for the game is expected to take place on August 25th, 2023. This announcement comes amidst a successful year for the Harry Potter franchise, with the release of the wizard and witch simulator, Hogwarts Legacy, which has already sold over 15 million copies since its launch in February. Additionally, a new Quidditch game called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been unveiled.

In addition to these exciting developments, LEGO developer TT Games seems to have plans for their own unique take on football, with age ratings for a game titled LEGO 2K Goooal! popping up online.

Fans of the Harry Potter series and LEGO games alike are eagerly anticipating the possible return to Hogwarts as a LEGO figure. Share your thoughts in the comments below if you would be interested in exploring the magical world of Harry Potter in this new game.