CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

New LEGO Harry Potter Game Rumored to be Revealed at Gamescom

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
New LEGO Harry Potter Game Rumored to be Revealed at Gamescom

Reports circulating the internet suggest that a new LEGO Harry Potter game is in the works, and it may be officially announced at the upcoming Gamescom event in Germany. According to sources, a teaser was briefly posted on Warner Bros’ South African Instagram account before being taken down. The teaser featured a LEGO figurine of Harry Potter and the date “8.25.23,” which coincides with Gamescom.

If the rumors are true, the new LEGO Harry Potter game will follow a similar style to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, offering players more freedom to explore the Harry Potter universe and experience the seven years of Harry’s adventure at Hogwarts. It is important to note that this game will have different gameplay from the previous LEGO Harry Potter titles such as Years 1-4 and Years 5-7.

The official announcement for the game is expected to take place on August 25th, 2023. This announcement comes amidst a successful year for the Harry Potter franchise, with the release of the wizard and witch simulator, Hogwarts Legacy, which has already sold over 15 million copies since its launch in February. Additionally, a new Quidditch game called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been unveiled.

In addition to these exciting developments, LEGO developer TT Games seems to have plans for their own unique take on football, with age ratings for a game titled LEGO 2K Goooal! popping up online.

Fans of the Harry Potter series and LEGO games alike are eagerly anticipating the possible return to Hogwarts as a LEGO figure. Share your thoughts in the comments below if you would be interested in exploring the magical world of Harry Potter in this new game.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Evo 2023: The Premier Fighting Game Tournament

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Daily Use of Vision Pro, Majority of iPhones Purchased Through Upgrade Programs

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

US Stocks Rally on AI, Investors Eye Infrastructure Spending

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

How Long Do Asteroids Last? Insights from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Congressional Staffers Attend Boot Camp on AI at Stanford University

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments