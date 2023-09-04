Apple’s Latest iPhone to Feature USB-C Charge Point

Apple’s upcoming iPhone, set to be unveiled on 12 September, will likely feature a USB-C charge point, a departure from the firm’s current use of the Lightning adaptor. This move comes as a result of a European Union law requiring phone manufacturers to adopt a common charging connection by December 2024, a measure aimed at reducing consumer costs and waste. While Apple had initially opposed the EU rule, most of its new products, including the recent iPads, already utilize USB-C.

The transition to USB-C will have several benefits for users. Not only will it allow for the use of a single charger for devices such as iPads, Macs, and iPhones, it will also result in faster download speeds. Furthermore, this move suggests that the Lightning cable, which is currently exclusive to Apple devices and retails for £19, may be phased out.

It remains uncertain whether this change will be implemented globally or exclusively for the European market. However, it is unlikely that Apple will create a different version of the iPhone solely for Europe. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, expected to be revealed at Apple’s upcoming autumn event, are anticipated to feature the USB-C charge point.

The EU common-charger rule extends to various portable electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, mice and keyboards, GPS devices, headphones, digital cameras, handheld video game consoles, and portable speakers. All devices within this category that are charged using a wired cable will be required to have a USB Type-C port.

While laptops are also subject to these regulations, manufacturers have a longer timeframe to make the necessary changes. The EU predicts that the common charger rule will save consumers up to €250m [£213m] annually on unnecessary charger purchases and reduce 11,000 tonnes of waste per year.

