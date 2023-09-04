Apple’s Latest iPhone to Feature USB-C Charger

Apple’s upcoming iPhone, set to be unveiled on 12 September, is expected to come with a USB-C charging port. This change aligns with a European Union law that requires phone manufacturers to adopt a common charging connection by December 2024. Unlike its rivals, Apple currently uses its proprietary Lightning adapter for its phones.

While most of Apple’s latest products, such as the iPad Pro and Mac laptops, already use USB-C, the tech giant had previously opposed the EU rule, stating that it would inhibit innovation and harm consumers. Nonetheless, Lightning to USB-C adapters are already available from other electronics brands, and iPhones since the iPhone 8 have supported wireless charging.

If the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro indeed embrace the USB-C charger, it could signify the beginning of the end for the Lightning cable, which is currently sold for £19 on the Apple store.

Switching to USB-C will bring several benefits for users. They will be able to use a single charger for iPads, Macs, and iPhones, and will experience faster download speeds. Additionally, the EU common-charger rule applies to various portable electronics, including mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, headphones, cameras, and portable speakers.

The rule is expected to save consumers up to €250m (£213m) annually on unnecessary charger purchases and reduce e-waste by 11,000 tonnes per year.

Source: BBC News, Bloomberg News