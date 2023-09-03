Apple Inc.: Product Predictions, Technological Advancements, and Strategic Decisions

This week, Apple Inc. has been making waves in the tech industry with a range of exciting developments. From the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max to changes in customer support and the retirement of the iTunes Movie Trailers platform, Apple is continuing to shape the tech landscape.

One of the most significant predictions is the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is expected to be a top-seller. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the addition of a periscope camera will contribute to its popularity. This model is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the iPhone 15 series shipments.

Looking ahead to the iPhone 16, Apple is exploring a new display technology called micro-lens arrays (MLA). This technology, proposed by Samsung and LG, promises brighter and more efficient screens. Apple is currently evaluating the potential benefits and challenges of adopting MLA for its future devices.

In terms of deals, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is now available at a discounted price. With a mind-blowing $560 off, customers can purchase this powerful and portable MacBook for under $1,000. This offer is powered by Intel’s Core processor.

Apple is also making some changes in its customer support strategy. The @AppleSupport Twitter account will no longer provide direct support, transitioning to automated responses and redirection to other support channels. This shift reflects Apple’s evolving approach to customer service.

Lastly, Apple has retired its long-standing iTunes Movie Trailers app and website. With over two decades of service, users will now be redirected to Apple’s TV platform, demonstrating Apple’s response to the changing digital landscape.

As Apple continues to make advancements and strategic decisions, it remains at the forefront of innovation in the tech industry. Stay tuned for further updates on Apple’s latest moves and products.

