No Plans for DLC in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, According to Producer

According to a recent interview with The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, and director, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, it seems that Nintendo currently has no plans for additional content or DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Aonuma’s statement suggests that they believe they have done everything possible to create a fun experience in the game’s world.

While it’s important to note that the interview was translated through Google Translate, making the exact meaning somewhat uncertain, it appears that Aonuma is not concerned with DLC at this time. The interview concludes with Aonuma and Fujibayashi discussing their future projects, with Fujibayashi stating that he is unsure of his next project’s form.

Aonuma’s response, when translated, shares that there are no plans for additional content this time but does not rule out the possibility of returning to the same world in the future if a new reason arises. The producer implies that whether it’s a sequel or a new work, it will be a completely new game.

Interestingly, Aonuma’s remarks could be interpreted as referring to a new game set in the same Hyrule as Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, rather than DLC for Tears of the Kingdom itself. This comes as a surprise, especially considering Breath of the Wild received two DLC packages.

Until we receive further clarification, it seems that fans should not expect any additional content for Tears of the Kingdom in the near future. While disappointing for those hoping for DLC, it is an opportunity for players to explore the vast world of Hyrule in its current state.

