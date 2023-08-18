Intel Improves DirectX 11 Performance for Arc GPUs

Intel has made significant improvements to its drivers for the Arc dedicated graphics cards since their launch last year. The company has addressed performance issues and made updates to enhance the DirectX 11 performance. Intel states that games now run about 19 percent faster on average compared to last October.

While Intel Arc GPUs have demonstrated good performance in modern APIs like DirectX 12 and Vulkan, they were weaker in older APIs like DirectX 9 and 11. This put them behind competing cards such as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 and 3060 series and AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 and 6600 series.

To address these weaknesses, Intel has “rearchitected” its DirectX 11 driver over its last three releases. This has resulted in boosted average frame rates and reduced stuttering. Testing of an Arc A750 card paired with a Core i5-13400F CPU showed an average performance increase of 19 percent with the current drivers compared to the launch driver. However, performance gains varied depending on the game, with Overwatch 2 experiencing a 33 percent boost and Destiny 2 only achieving a 5 percent improvement.

It is important to note that performance gains were more modest when a faster Core i9-13900K CPU was paired with the Arc A750. Average gains were around 12 percent, but it is unlikely that many gaming PCs would pair a $220 GPU with a $570 CPU.

Intel’s efforts to improve DirectX 11 performance for its Arc GPUs are commendable. These updates provide better value for consumers and help bridge the gap with competing graphics cards.