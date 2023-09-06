Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone Teases New Screenshot for Haunted Chocolatier

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has given fans a glimpse of his forthcoming game Haunted Chocolatier with an intriguing new screenshot. The image, shared on X, reveals the game’s player character conversing with an old man with a long white beard who appears to be resting in bed.

Fans of Stardew Valley have noticed that this old man bears a striking resemblance to Grandpa, the character who passes on his farm to the player at the beginning of the game. This has sparked speculation about whether Haunted Chocolatier will have a similar premise, with the player inheriting a chocolate factory from Grandpa.

There are also theories suggesting that this could be the same Grandpa from Stardew Valley, raising questions about how he could be in two places at once. Another possibility is that Haunted Chocolatier is a prequel to Stardew Valley, showcasing Grandpa’s endeavors before his time on the farm.

Of course, it is also plausible that this old man is an entirely different character, although the visual similarities make it difficult to dismiss as mere coincidence.

Barone has been steadily working on Haunted Chocolatier since its announcement in October 2021. He has confirmed that the game will place a greater emphasis on combat and feature boss battles. However, development was briefly put on hold earlier this year so that Barone could focus on Stardew Valley’s highly anticipated update 1.6. Though the update has yet to be released, Barone has hinted at new festivals, items, expanded dialogue, and other secrets that will be included.

With this new screenshot, fans are left speculating about the connections between Haunted Chocolatier and Stardew Valley. As development progresses, Barone continues to delight players with glimpses into his newest creation.

