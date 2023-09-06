The GoPro Hero 12 Black: Upgraded Features for Pros and Amateurs

The new GoPro Hero 12 Black offers a range of features that will appeal to both professionals and amateurs alike. With the ability to wirelessly timecode sync multiple cameras, professionals can easily capture footage from multiple angles for seamless editing. On the other hand, the addition of a TikTok-friendly vertical mode makes it convenient for amateurs to create content for social media platforms like TikTok.

One notable improvement in the GoPro Hero 12 Black is its extended battery life, which is twice that of its predecessor. Along with this, the device now supports Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and microphones, making it more versatile for audio setups.

For those who want to capture ultra-wide footage, the Max LensMod 2.0 is available as an optional accessory. This lens allows users to record a 177-degree field of view in 4K ultra-high resolution at 60 frames per second. The rugged design of the GoPro Hero 12 Black remains unchanged from its predecessor, complete with front and rear screens and waterproofing up to 10m without additional housing.

The new model also introduces features aimed specifically at professionals, such as HDR photo and video capture at up to 5.3K resolution. Additionally, the ability to timecode sync video and audio from multiple Hero 12 Black cameras simplifies the editing process for professionals working with multiple camera angles.

The GoPro Quik app has also received an upgrade, offering cloud storage and editing capabilities. The app now supports Windows and MacOS and can be used with footage from any model of camera.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available for pre-order at $749.99, with the Max LensMod 2.0 priced at $199.99 (or $159.99 for GoPro subscribers). Both products will be available in stores starting from September 13.

Source: Chris Keall, NZ Herald