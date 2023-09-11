CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Google Camera 9.0 Update brings New Features to Pixel Phones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Google Camera 9.0 Update brings New Features to Pixel Phones

Google Camera app version 9.0 has been released with a new user interface and modes. Initially appearing on the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the update has now started making its way to other Pixel devices. However, it seems that the update requires Android 14, as it needs Android SDK 34 as a minimum requirement.

The update was shared on the Google News Telegram channel, along with an APK file that users can install on their Pixel phones. It should be noted that this update may only work on devices running the Android 14 Beta since the stable version of Android 14 is not yet available.

Some of the new features in Google Camera 9.0 include a switch to easily flip between photo and video modes, specific capture modes for each mode, quick settings accessed through swipe gestures, and a redesigned layout with flip-flopped gallery and selfie buttons. The update also introduces a new themed icon.

The version number for this update is 9.0.115.561695573.37. Based on the Android 14 requirement, it is likely that the official release of this camera update will coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 or when stable Android 14 becomes available. It is not clear where this build originated from, but it is now available for download.

If you are interested in trying out the new Google Camera 9.0, you can download it using the link provided by the Google News Telegram channel.

Sources: Google News (Telegram)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Announces New iPhones, Apple Watches, and More at “Wonderlust” Event

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Postpartum Women More Susceptible to Seeing Faces That Aren’t There, Study Finds

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Apple unveils the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments