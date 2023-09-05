CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield and Lies of P Arrive on Xbox Game Pass, Other Additions and Removals Announced

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Microsoft has announced that the highly anticipated Xbox exclusive game Starfield will be added to the Game Pass library on September 6. Starfield, developed by Bethesda, is a new IP that has already received positive reviews from early access players. Game Pass members can also purchase the Starfield Premium Edition add-on to start playing early.

In addition to Starfield, Lies of P will also be added to the Game Pass library later this month. Lies of P is an action souls-like game that offers a dark and twisted version of the story of Pinocchio. Fans of challenging games such as the Dark Souls series will likely find this title intriguing. A free demo of Lies of P is currently available but will be closing its doors later today.

Joining the Game Pass library along with Starfield and Lies of P are two other games for the month of September. Gris, a platform-adventure game, makes its comeback to the library today. Solar Ash, another platform game, will be available starting next week.

It’s important to note that Microsoft has also announced the removal of 9 games from the Game Pass library on September 15. These games include Aragami 2, Metal Hellsinger, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, and Train Sim World 3. Players have the opportunity to purchase these games with up to 20% discounts before they are removed.

Overall, the addition of Starfield and Lies of P to the Game Pass library offers exciting new experiences for gamers. With a range of genres and gameplay styles, Xbox Game Pass continues to deliver a diverse and ever-growing collection of games for its members.

Sources:
– [Title: Starfield and Lies of P Arrive on Xbox Game Pass, Other Additions and Removals Announced]
– [Source: Article]

