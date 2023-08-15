Samsung Releases New One UI 6.0 Beta Update for Galaxy S23 Series

Last week, Samsung launched the initial One UI 6.0 beta update for the Galaxy S23 series in Germany, South Korea, and the US. However, the first beta version encountered numerous bugs and performance issues. Today, the company has rolled out a new beta update to address critical bugs.

Samsung has introduced a fresh build of the Android 14 and One UI 6.0 beta specifically for the Galaxy S23 series. The rollout of this update has begun in South Korea, and it is likely to be released in the US and Germany as well. In this update, Samsung has focused on fixing a single critical bug that was present in the initial beta build.

The firmware version of this new update is identified by the ending ZWH8 (baseband ending BWH8). It appears to resolve issues related to the unavailability of the cellular network in certain areas. Currently, these issues seem to be limited to Galaxy S23 series users on the KT network in South Korea.

It is anticipated that Samsung will release the second One UI 6.0 beta update later this week or next week, featuring additional bug fixes. This particular update could also be made available in China, India, Germany, and Poland as the first beta update for those countries. If you are eagerly waiting to register your devices for beta-testing One UI 6.0, keep a close eye on the Samsung Members app.

For a more comprehensive understanding of the new features that One UI 6.0 offers, you can watch our detailed video below and explore the complete changelog.