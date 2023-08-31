Frucor Suntory’s V Green Energy Drink Gets an Upgrade

Frucor Suntory is giving their iconic V Green energy drink a makeover both inside and out. The company has enhanced the flavor and refreshed the packaging to give fans an even better experience with the product. The new flavor and updated packaging aim to retain the qualities that customers already love about the energy drink while improving upon its best features.

Allison Yorston, Chief Marketing Officer Oceania, stated that the changes made to V Green reflect the company’s commitment to innovation and meeting consumer demands. V Green has gained a loyal following since its launch 26 years ago. As original energy drinks continue to dominate the market and experience strong year-on-year growth, V Energy has been leading the charge.

The new taste of V Green has been carefully developed to maintain the elements that people already enjoy, but with an added twist. Feedback from V Green drinkers was essential in creating a smoother and more invigorating flavor for the energy drink. In addition to the enhanced flavor, V Green will also feature updated packaging that aligns with the company’s mission to deliver positive energy.

The new 250ml green cans will be released in the coming weeks, followed by larger cans and bottles. Frucor Suntory plans to eventually update the packaging of their entire V range to match the new look of V Green.

