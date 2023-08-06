CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Release Build Reveals New Playable Characters and Fatalities

Aug 6, 2023
The pre-release build of Mortal Kombat 1 showcased at Evo 2023 has introduced some changes compared to the Online Stress Test build. Alongside Liu Kang, Kitana, Sub-Zero, and Kenshi, players can now also control Li Mei and Johnny Cage in the game. Notably, Frost is available as a Kameo character as well.

While each fighter is expected to have two Fatalities in the final version of Mortal Kombat 1, the Evo build only features one for each character. A video on Twitter has revealed Johnny Cage’s Fatality, which seems to be inspired by Cassie Cage’s Fatality from previous games.

Initially, Johnny Cage appears to be performing a Friendship move, putting his arm around the opponent’s shoulders and taking out a cell phone. However, instead of a friendly gesture, he suddenly smashes the opponent’s face onto a plaque with his name. To add insult to injury, Johnny proceeds to take a selfie with the disfigured opponent.

Kameo characters, like Frost, also have Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1. Frost’s Fatality begins by freezing the opponent, specifically targeting their torso. Once frozen, she shatters the opponent’s torso, leaving behind only a skeleton.

These new additions to the game have generated excitement among Mortal Kombat fans, particularly the inclusion of Li Mei and the unique Fatality moves for Johnny Cage and Frost. Players can anticipate more surprises and thrilling gameplay when Mortal Kombat 1 is officially released.

