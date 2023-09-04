The DJI Mini 4 Pro: What We Know So Far

Photos of the DJI Mini 4 Pro retail box have recently leaked, giving us a glimpse into the features and specifications of the upcoming drone. One of the most exciting additions to the Mini 4 Pro is the inclusion of omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Unlike its predecessor, which only had forward, backward, and downward vision systems, the Mini 4 Pro will have sensors that allow for tri-directional obstacle avoidance. This will make it even safer and more capable of navigating its surroundings.

In terms of video capabilities, the Mini 4 Pro is expected to offer cinematic 4K/100 fps shooting. The leaked box also indicates that the drone’s video transmission technology has been significantly improved, allowing for Full HD video transmission from up to 20km away. This means that users will be able to capture high-quality footage from even greater distances.

Another exciting feature that may be introduced with the Mini 4 Pro is native Waypoint Flight support. This would enable the drone to follow a specified flight path and capture images along the way. Users would be able to define Points of Interest (POI) and set parameters such as camera action, altitude, speed, and more for each waypoint. This feature would be particularly useful for applications such as real estate photography, mapping, and monitoring changes in an area over time.

The Mini 4 Pro is expected to be compatible with the new RC 2 and RC-N2 remote controllers. It will be available in four configurations, including the Fly More Combo options that come with additional accessories. The Fly More Combo Plus version will include the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which extends the maximum flight time to 47 minutes, but also raises the drone’s weight above 250 grams.

As for the release date, speculations suggest that the Mini 4 Pro could be launched in September, coinciding with the tech industry’s fall product launch season. We will continue to keep you updated as more details about this exciting new drone emerge.

