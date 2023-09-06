New Discoveries on the Lunar South Pole Unveiled by Chandrayaan-3 Mission

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing on the moon’s southern region and making remarkable discoveries using state-of-the-art spectroscopic techniques. The mission, which is the first successful attempt to land on the lunar south pole, has utilized laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and the alpha particle X-ray spectrometer (APXS) to analyze the composition of the lunar surface.

LIBS is a sophisticated scientific technique that involves using high-energy laser pulses to generate a localized high-temperature plasma on the lunar soil. The emitted light from this plasma is captured and analyzed, enabling scientists to identify the elemental composition of the sample material. Preliminary analysis conducted using LIBS has revealed the presence of elements such as aluminum, sulfur, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen on the lunar surface. Notably, the discovery of sulfur is particularly significant, as it was previously challenging to confirm its presence using remote orbiter analysis techniques.

Simultaneously, the APXS instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan has also played a crucial role in uncovering exciting findings. APXS works by emitting alpha particles and X-rays onto the lunar surface, causing the atoms within the soil to become excited. By measuring the energies and intensities of the emitted X-ray lines, researchers can identify the elements present in the sample. APXS observations have confirmed the presence of sulfur, along with expected elements like aluminum, silicon, calcium, and iron.

These groundbreaking discoveries have provided new insights into the composition of the lunar south pole and have further advanced our understanding of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor. As scientists continue to analyze the data gathered by the Chandrayaan-3 mission, we can anticipate even more revelations about the intriguing secrets hidden within the lunar surface.

