ABB Acquires Intellectual Property Rights for Pace CCS’s Digital Twin Technology

Summary: ABB has acquired the intellectual property rights to Pace CCS’s digital twin technology, which provides a virtual replica of carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure. ABB’s exclusive access to this system allows potential CCS operators to test scenarios and ensure their designs are fit for purpose, de-risking the process for investors. The acquisition aligns with ABB’s vision to provide a holistic digital solution for the entire CCS network called ABB’s Balance of Operations. This development is crucial as it protects operators from financial liabilities by ensuring maximum uptime and operational safety. The ability to model the composition of the CO2 stream ensures operators are aware of real-time operational risks throughout the network.

The need for advancements in CCS technology has grown since the signing of the Paris Accord in 2015, as progress towards net-zero targets has been slow. CCS has the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the sector by around 50%; however, operating risks have hindered investment in this area. ABB’s acquisition of Pace CCS’s digital twin technology addresses these concerns by providing a comprehensive solution that optimizes energy efficiency and minimizes operating costs.

ABB is actively involved in other global CCS efforts, including the Northern Lights project in Norway, where it will deliver the shaft generator system for dedicated CO2-storage vessels. The company will also provide main electrical, automation, and safety systems for the project. ABB’s involvement in the carbon capture pilot plant at Imperial College in London further showcases its commitment to equipping students with the necessary skills to address the climate challenge.

Definitions:

1. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): A process that involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial sources, such as power plants, and storing it in underground geological formations to prevent it from entering the atmosphere and contributing to climate change.

2. Digital Twin: A virtual replica or simulation of a physical system that allows operators to test and optimize its performance before implementation.

Sources: ABB, Pace CCS