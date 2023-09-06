New STE(A)M and Career Development Program for Kids in Hearne and Calvert ISD

Students in Hearne and Calvert Independent School Districts will now have the opportunity to expand their digital skills through a new STE(A)M and career development program. The program, offered in collaboration with Baylor University and The Links Incorporated, aims to provide 5th and 6th graders with a diverse range of educational opportunities.

The program will be conducted virtually, with some in-person field trips included. Students will have the chance to explore various areas such as photography, art, coding, digital media, and career readiness. By participating in this program, students will be able to gain valuable skills and knowledge that can help them in their future endeavors.

Willie Keener, the Director of Fine Arts at Hearne ISD, emphasizes the value of the program and how it can broaden students’ horizons. He believes that this initiative will give students the chance to learn about film and digital media, opening new doors for their creativity and passion.

Marlise Golden-Thomas, the director of the Texas ACE afterschool program, highlights the potential of the program in helping students utilize their daily use of social media for something more meaningful and purposeful. With the widespread use of platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, students will now have the knowledge and skills to create videos that have substance and purpose.

This new STE(A)M and career development program represents a significant step towards empowering students in Hearne and Calvert ISD. By providing them with the tools and resources needed to excel in the digital world, this initiative aims to prepare students for the future and foster their passion for innovation and creativity.

