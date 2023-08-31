The SAT is Making a Digital Transformation: What Students Need to Know

Bella Varghese, a high school sophomore from Albany, is diligently preparing for the SATs. With dreams of attending the University of Southern California, Varghese understands the importance of setting high goals and excelling in her studies.

However, she is aware that the SATs are on the verge of undergoing a significant change. Starting next year, the standardized assessment test will transition from a traditional pen-and-paper format to a completely digital one.

The shift to a digital platform brings several modifications to the test. The new format will still consist of a reading and writing section, as well as a math section. Each section will be divided into two modules. The first module will include the same set of questions for all students, while the second module will adapt to the student’s performance level, offering either more challenging or easier questions.

According to Cat Schwartzbeck, an SAT prep expert at Sylvan Learning Center, this adaptive feature provides a more accurate assessment of a student’s abilities and knowledge. It ensures that students are not hindered by a specific type of question and allows their true capabilities to be measured.

The digital test will be conducted solely on laptops or tablets, with paper and pen still permitted for scratch work. The test duration will be reduced to two hours instead of the previous three, and reading passages will be shorter. Built-in calculators will also be allowed for the math section.

While the digital format may raise concerns about cheating, Global College Advisers states that it becomes significantly more difficult to cheat with the digital test compared to the paper-based version. Students are still required to register for the test in advance, and the test is administered in schools or test centers with a proctor present.

Free practice resources and accommodations for students with special needs will continue to be available. However, the transition to a digital format seems to be more unsettling for parents than for students, according to Schwartzbeck.

Varghese acknowledges the concerns surrounding the change but is confident that students will quickly adapt. She points out that the pandemic has already forced students to adjust from in-person schooling to virtual learning and back again, providing ample experience with transitioning between pen-and-paper and digital formats.

As Varghese prepares to take the SATs in both the fall and spring, she believes that practice and familiarity with the digital format will help students excel in the new style of testing.

