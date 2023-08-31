The Future of the SAT: Transitioning to a Digital Format

Bella Varghese, a high school sophomore from Albany, is determined to achieve her dreams of attending the University of Southern California. To achieve her goal, Varghese is enrolled in a rigorous SAT prep course. However, she is well aware that the SATs are set to undergo a significant change in the near future.

According to Cat Schwartzbeck, a SAT prep expert at Sylvan Learning Center, the SATs will be transitioning from the traditional “pen to paper” exam to a completely digital format, starting in the spring. This change is expected to have a profound impact on how students approach and prepare for the test.

The digital version of the SAT will consist of a reading and writing section, as well as a math section, similar to the current format. However, there will be some notable differences. Each section will have two modules – one with fixed questions and another that adapts to the student’s performance. The adaptive module will select questions based on the student’s ability, allowing for a more accurate assessment of their knowledge and skills.

The test will be administered solely on laptops or tablets, although students will still be allowed to use paper and pen for scratch work. The test duration will be reduced to two hours, and the reading passages will be smaller. Additional calculators will also be permitted for the math section.

The digital format of the SAT aims to make it more challenging for students to cheat. Global College Advisers states that the use of personal computers and advanced technology makes cheating more difficult. Additionally, students will still need to register for the test well in advance to ensure a secure testing environment.

Despite the changes, the test’s purpose remains the same – to measure the knowledge and skills necessary for college admission. Scores will still be reported on a 1600 scale, and the test will continue to be administered in schools or test centers with a proctor. Free practice resources and accommodations for those with special needs will continue to be provided.

While some parents may have concerns about the transition to a digital format, Schwartzbeck believes that students are generally more comfortable with technology. Many students have already adapted to online learning due to the pandemic, making the shift from paper and pen to digital platforms more manageable.

Bella Varghese acknowledges some worries about the change but believes that students will quickly adapt. Given their recent experience with the transition to virtual learning, she feels that students are well-equipped to handle the switch to a digital SAT format.

In conclusion, the SATs are undergoing a significant change, transitioning from a traditional paper-based format to a fully digital one. This change aims to provide a more accurate assessment of students’ knowledge and skills while making it more challenging for cheating. Despite initial concerns, students are expected to adapt easily, thanks to their familiarity with digital technology and recent experiences with virtual learning.

Sources:

– Sylvan Learning Center, Cat Schwartzbeck

– Global College Advisers