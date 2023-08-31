News Digital Books Now Available for Oxnard School District Students

The Oxnard School District in California has recently made news digital books accessible for students in grades TK through 8th in an effort to enhance learning opportunities. Thanks to the help of two Mixecto interpreters, 25 books have been translated into the targeted languages to assist students who may have difficulty understanding English.

This initiative has already proven to be beneficial for many students within the district. By providing digital books, students now have access to a wider range of reading materials that cater to their individual needs. This not only promotes literacy but also fosters a love for reading and learning.

The use of Mixecto interpreters to translate the books ensures that students who are non-native English speakers can fully comprehend the content. This helps to bridge the language gap and ensures that every student has an equal chance to understand and engage with the material.

In conclusion, the introduction of news digital books in the Oxnard School District is a positive step towards providing equal opportunities for all students. By making books accessible in multiple languages, the district is promoting inclusivity and fostering a love for reading and learning among its students.

