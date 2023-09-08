Treasury Releases Proposed Regulations for Reporting Digital Asset Transactions

The release of proposed regulations clarifying information reporting and basis determination rules for digital asset transactions under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has been hailed as a positive step in understanding the crypto ecosystem. Enacted almost two years ago, the IIJA established reporting requirements for digital asset transactions, aiming to determine responsibility for furnishing information to the IRS and cryptocurrency customers. However, concerns were raised about the broad scope of the bill’s definition of “digital asset brokers.”

To address these concerns, the IRS postponed the implementation of digital asset broker provisions until the issuance of final regulations. Finally, at the end of August, proposed regulations were released to provide clarification on what the IRS expects from brokers. The regulations aim to simplify the tax reporting burden by introducing a framework where individuals receive a form from their broker detailing their transactions and gains or losses for tax purposes.

The proposed regulations define digital asset brokers as any person that provides facilitative services for the sale of digital assets, provided they have the means to know the identity of the party making the sale and the nature of the transaction. Centralized exchanges are included in the definition, as expected. However, there is uncertainty regarding digital asset wallet providers and decentralized financial protocols. The distinction lies in the degree of autonomy and the lack of human oversight.

Wallet providers limited to providing private and public keys would not be considered brokers. However, if they offer additional trading services, they could fall under the broker definition. The regulations also introduce a multifactor test to determine the autonomy of decentralized protocols. This test will be subject to public comments during the 60-day comment period.

Notably absent from the proposed regulations is mention of a specific form for reporting digital asset transactions. However, it is believed that a new form will be introduced to capture the data points required by brokers. The regulations phase in reporting requirements over time to promote voluntary compliance before enforcing mandatory reporting of gross proceeds and adjusted cost basis.

The proposed regulations have been generally welcomed as a positive development in the tax world, bringing clarity to a somewhat challenging space for both taxpayers and the IRS. The regulations also align with Treasury’s approach in other areas, such as the Bank Secrecy Act.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for November 7, with the possibility of a second hearing the following day to accommodate a high number of speakers. The regulations aim to provide a solid foundation for reporting digital asset transactions and ensure consistency in tax compliance within the crypto ecosystem.

Definitions:

– Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA): Legislation enacted in November 2021, introducing digital asset transaction reporting requirements.

– Digital Asset Broker: A person or entity that provides facilitative services for the sale of digital assets by customers.

Source: Checkpoint Edge