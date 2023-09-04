New Attack Technique “MalDoc in PDF” Raises Security Concerns

Security experts at JPCERT/CC have discovered a new attack technique known as “MalDoc in PDF,” which poses a serious threat to cybersecurity. This technique involves embedding a malicious Word file within a seemingly harmless PDF document, allowing it to bypass traditional security measures.

The malicious Word file, despite appearing as a regular PDF, can be opened using Microsoft Word and triggers the execution of Visual Basic Script (VBS) macros, enabling various malicious activities. In a recent cyber-attack, the attackers disguised the file with a .doc file extension. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that an MHT file containing macros was inserted after the PDF file object.

Traditional PDF analysis tools may struggle to detect the malicious components within a file created using MalDoc in PDF. The malicious behaviors are only activated when the file is opened in Word, remaining dormant when viewed in standard PDF viewers. This clever disguise makes it challenging for existing sandbox environments and antivirus software to identify the file as a threat.

To combat this technique, experts recommend using analysis tools such as OLEVBA, which can effectively identify embedded macros and detect malicious elements within the file. Additionally, the use of Yara rules can help detect this type of attack by identifying discrepancies in file extensions within a PDF document.

In conclusion, the emergence of the MalDoc in PDF technique presents a significant challenge to cybersecurity. Implementing effective detection and analysis methods is crucial to mitigating the risks associated with this attack technique.