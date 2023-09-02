Apps by Apple: Connect, Create, and Get Things Done

Apple has unveiled a new page on its website called “Apps by Apple,” dedicated to promoting the first-party apps and tools developed by the company for its iPhone and other hardware. The page emphasizes the accessibility, privacy, and security of these apps.

The headline carousel on the page features slides showcasing Messages, Safari, Final Cut Pro for iPad, and Logic Pro for iPad. Each listing includes a brief description of the app’s features and a link for users to learn more.

The page also includes smaller carousels organized by Communication, Creativity, Productivity, Exploration, Entertainment & Home, Health & Fitness, and Features. Users can toggle between different views, such as apps for Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, or Apple TV. These lists dynamically adjust to display the relevant apps for each platform.

Towards the bottom of the page, there is a grid of non-interactive app icons, showcasing the smaller feature-like apps available on Apple’s operating systems.

Highlighting their commitment to privacy and accessibility, Apple reiterates these principles towards the bottom of the page. It also provides a link that directs users to the App Store.

The timing of this page’s introduction is notable, as Apple may face pressure from the European Union to allow third-party app stores on its devices by 2024. Additionally, it comes ahead of the anticipated release of iOS 17 and other significant operating system updates in the fall.

Overall, the Apps by Apple page serves as a comprehensive resource for users to discover and explore the diverse range of apps developed by Apple, further solidifying its ecosystem of interconnected devices and services.

Definitions:

– First-party apps: Applications developed by the same company that manufactures the hardware or operating system.

– Carousel: A rotating display that showcases a series of items or content.

– App Store: An online marketplace where users can download and install applications for their devices.

Sources:

– Article title: Apps by Apple

– Publisher: Apple