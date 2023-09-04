The New and Improved Apple Watch Weather App in watchOS 10

The Weather app on Apple Watch has received a significant upgrade with the release of watchOS 10. The app now features a redesigned interface that is both visually appealing and informative. In addition, it makes better use of the Apple Watch display, allowing users to view more weather metrics at a glance.

Previous versions of the Weather app had a simplistic design and a limited amount of meteorological data. However, in watchOS 10, Apple has completely revamped the app to provide a more immersive experience. The background of the app now reflects the current weather conditions, and there are eight weather data categories that can be viewed on the wrist, compared to the previous three.

To access the new Weather app in watchOS 10, users simply need to open the app on their Apple Watch. The main “Condition” screen displays important information such as the time, location, cloud cover, current temperature, UV index, wind speed, and air quality index. Users can swipe or scroll up to access the hourly forecast for sun and clouds, as well as the 10-day forecast.

Tapping the center of the screen allows users to cycle through the different weather metrics. Alternatively, users can tap the cloud icon in the top right corner to change the weather data being displayed. The app now includes additional metrics such as precipitation, visibility, humidity, and more.

Users also have the option to change their location or add multiple locations by tapping the three-line icon in the top left corner. Severe weather alerts will appear on the main screen of the Weather app, allowing users to tap to read the full announcement.

Overall, the new Weather app in watchOS 10 provides a more visually appealing and informative experience for Apple Watch users. With its redesigned interface and additional weather metrics, it offers a comprehensive view of the current and forecasted weather conditions.