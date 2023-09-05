A Closer Look at the Updated Apple Watch Home App in watchOS 10

The latest update of watchOS 10 brings several exciting changes to the Apple Watch, including an overhaul of native apps. One of the most significant updates is the redesign of the Home app, which now aligns the Apple Watch HomeKit experience with that of the iPhone.

When launching the new Home app in watchOS 10, users are greeted with a revamped interface. At the top of the screen, camera feeds from HomeKit-enabled devices are displayed. Below the camera feeds are four quick buttons for climate, lights, security, and speakers. Additionally, users can find their favorite HomeKit devices below these buttons.

One notable feature of the new Home app is the Intercom button, located by swiping to the very top of the main screen. By tapping this button, users can easily communicate with others in their home.

To navigate through the app, users can tap the back arrow in the top left corner to access categories and view all rooms. Tapping on a specific HomeKit device allows users to toggle it on/off or access precise controls, such as locking/unlocking or opening/closing.

The updated Apple Watch Home app also introduces quick access categories for climate, lights, security, and speakers. These categories are particularly handy, as they provide buttons to control multiple devices at once.

In terms of usability, the new Home app has shown increased responsiveness and efficiency. Users can quickly assess the status of their home and easily control their devices.

Overall, the update to the Apple Watch Home app in watchOS 10 brings a significant improvement to the user experience. It allows for easier management of HomeKit devices and provides a seamless integration with the iOS experience.

