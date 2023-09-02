Apple and Infosys Partner to Empower Students in iOS App Development

In today’s technology-driven era, India’s tech industry has become a global powerhouse. However, the industry is facing a challenge – a shortage of skilled workers. As the demand for proficient developers, especially in mobile app development, continues to rise, it has become crucial to equip the younger generation with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Recognizing this need, Apple and Infosys have partnered with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology to empower students in the field of iOS app development. The university has taken a significant step by integrating iOS app development into its computer science curriculum. Initially offered as an elective, there are plans to provide academic credit for this course in the future.

This collaboration between Apple, Infosys, and the SRM Institute goes beyond traditional education. It provides students with the tools, mentorship, and real-world experiences needed to thrive in the competitive tech industry. Students have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge coding platforms like XCode and Swift Playgrounds, gaining practical skills in iOS app development.

Infosys also offers internship opportunities, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. Additionally, Apple provides mentorship and additional resources to both teachers and students participating in this course. Currently, 50 students have enrolled in the program, and the SRM University plans to increase the number to 100 next year.

The success of the program can already be seen through the development of numerous outstanding apps, with even more expected in the future. From apps related to pets to those focused on space, the app environment offers boundless opportunities. With the integration of iOS app development into the curriculum, the outlook for this segment remains exceptionally bright.

