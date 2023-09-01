Apple Card Offers $100 Cashback Promotion for Adding Family Members

CityLife

Sep 1, 2023
Apple is enticing Apple Card holders to expand their usage and add new members to their Apple Card Family with a new promotion. Users who add new family members to their Apple Card can earn up to $100 in Daily Cash.

The promotion works by offering $25 cashback for each new family member added to the Apple Card account. However, the original cardholder does not receive any of the Daily Cash reward. To qualify for the promotion, the new family members must be added by September 12, 2023, and spend $25 or more within the first 30 days.

Participants can earn up to $100 in Daily Cash as long as they add a maximum of four members. Additionally, Apple Card owners will still earn the standard Daily Cash on their own purchases. This includes 3% cashback at Apple and Panera Bread, among other select merchants, and 2% cashback when using Apple Pay at other businesses.

In order to participate in the promotion, new family members must be at least 13 years old. Apple Card owners and co-owners can set spending limits for each family member, and each person will receive their own titanium Apple Card. Participants who are 18 years or older can use the card to build their credit.

Apple Card’s lack of fees has contributed to its success, earning it the title of the “best co-branded credit card for customer satisfaction with no annual fee” from J.D. Power. However, there have been controversies surrounding the card, and there are rumors that Goldman Sachs, Apple’s partner, may be considering exiting the consumer credit card business altogether.

