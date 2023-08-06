Biggest Sales on PlayStation 5: Discounts on Console, Controllers, and Games

One of the biggest sales of the entire PlayStation 5 generation is currently happening. Sony has temporarily reduced the price of the PS5 console by $50, allowing you to purchase a brand new PS5 for only $450. This deal is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Additionally, console bundles that include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Final Fantasy XVI are also discounted.

Not only is the console itself on sale, but there are also savings on other PlayStation 5 accessories. The PS5 DualSense Controller in all standard colors is currently priced at $49.99, offering savings of $20 to $25. The PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is also available at a 30% discount.

Furthermore, there are significant discounts on a wide range of PlayStation 5 games. Sony has reduced the prices of most first-party PlayStation 5 games, providing an opportunity for substantial savings. These discounts are particularly appealing since the regular price of these games is $70.

If you prefer to shop outside of Amazon, you can find the discounted DualSense controllers at Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. The PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is also available at these retailers.

The PS5 has received praise for its impressive selection of first-party exclusives, and many of these games are included in the current sale. Titles such as God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and The Last of Us Part 1 are among the games that can be purchased at a discounted price.

Take advantage of these deals today and save on the PlayStation 5 console, controllers, and games.